40 Feet Container Crushes Car in Lagos

A 40-feet container on Sunday evening reportedly fell from the Ojuelegba Bridge and crushed a car.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency claimed that it was able to rescue the four persons trapped in the car were rescued.

This is not the first time that Lagos has been dealing with container crash around the same Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos.

About this time last year, a 40-feet container being conveyed on a truck fell on two vehicles, “with registration numbers JJJ 28 FR and BDG 597 CY, respectively”.

The accident which happened at Otedola bridge claimed one life and left several others injured including the truck driver.

