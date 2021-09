A travel agent has been accused of cheating Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo out of nearly £250,000.

The 53-year-old, named in Portugal as Maria Silva, also scammed the football star’s super-agent Jorge Mendes out of more than £14,000 and former Man Utd winger Nani out of more than £1,500.

Her wrongdoing culminated in her getting a four-year suspended prison sentence at a court in Porto.