Filling stations adjust pump prices, sell petrol at N162

Some fuel stations have adjusted the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit, PM’S or petrol about 24 hours after the increase in the price of the commodity was announced.

The filling stations especially, those in Lagos and Ogun states now sell petrol at between N150 and N162 per litre.

Several filling stations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, sold a litre of petrol at N162; NNPC, N160; and Mobil, N159.9.

Enyo Filling Stations sold the product at N159.9 per litre; Capital Oil and Gas, N158; and Oando, N150.

The pump price of PMS appeared set to hit N160 per litre as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation increased the price at which it sells the product to marketers from N138.62 per litre to N147.67.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the NNPC had, on Wednesday, increased the ex-depot price of the PMS to N151.56 per litre, with marketers saying the product would be sold at between N158 and N162 per litre.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold to marketers at the depots.

The Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, told reporters on Thursday that pump prices would have to be adjusted to reflect realities of the increase of ex-depot prices by PPMC.

His words, “However the magnitude of the increase, timing and location is a decision left to each company. Consistent with global best practices, MOMAN does not dictate prices to its members, as this would be anti-competition in a fully deregulated market.