Gunmen kidnap would-be couple a week to wedding, #50m demanded

September 21, 2021

Gunmen have kidnapped a would-be couple, a week to their wedding at Ekiti East Local Government Area on Sunday, the police confirmed.

The victims were seized on Ilasa-Ekiti-Ayebode Road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.
The victims were returning from Ado Ekiti, where they had gone to make purchases preparatory to their wedding when they were abducted.

Family members of the victims said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N5 million ransom to secure their freedom.
One eyewitness said the vehicle conveying the would-be couple was attacked at a bad portion of the highway.

“The deplorable condition of our roads seems to be a major factor responsible for these repeated cases of kidnapping,’’ the eyewitness stressed.

