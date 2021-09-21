Headteacher Flogs Female Student To Coma

Barely 48 hours after the resumption of academic activities for the 2020/2921 academic calendar, had inflicted injury on a female student.

It was gathered that the 19-year-old Ghanaian student gave her school jacket to a male student who didn’t dressed properly to class after the headteacher took his shirt off him.

Miffed by the gesture of the female student to her fellow make student, the headteacher subjected the female student to severe punishment.

The female student whose identity is yet to be disclosed, narrated that she could not write her final year West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), examination paper accurately due to the wounds and trauma she suffered.