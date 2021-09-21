How Troops Rescued Major Abducted In NDA Attack

More facts have emerged on the operation that led to the rescue of Major Christopher Datong who was abducted on August 24, 2021 when bandits invaded the Afaka campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The bandits had killed two officers before escaping with the major.

A source within the campus who pleaded anonymity said no ransom was paid or demanded before the joint military operation comprising troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna in conjunction with the Air Task Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies that dislodged bandits’ camp in the Afaka- Birnin Gwari general area where they succeeded in rescuing Major Datong.

According to the source, “After the Major was abducted and probably because news was going round that the major had been killed, the bandits contacted the academy. The authorities of the NDA spoke with him but no ransom was demanded.

“After the call, the authorities started tracking the phone but the bandits destroyed it for fear of being tracked and nothing was heard from them again until this operation. The zeal of the commandant of the academy to rescue the major was responsible for this success as he had shown to be a great leader.”

On whether the major had returned to the academy, the source said, “He is still in the hospital receiving treatment from an injury he incurred during exchange of fire between troops and the bandits.”

The source however confirmed that many bandits were killed during the operation.

The rescue of the major was confirmed last Friday in a statement issued by the deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah.

Idimah had said the officer who sustained a minor injury but treated in a medical facility had been handed over to NDA for further action.