Buhari addresses World Leaders, teaches managing Economy During Pandemic

Younews Ng September 22, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News Leave a comment 50 Views

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the world would learn from the Buhari regime how to overcome economic recession in times of a pandemic as the president speaks at the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday night, Mr Adesina said, several countries attending the meeting, unlike Nigeria, were yet to recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

He said, not only did Nigeria recover, that the economy “recorded a GDP growth of 5.01,” and that Mr Buhari was going to teach the rest of the world how it was done.

The president’s spokesperson added that his principal “would talk about security. He would talk about the girl child, SDGs, and so many things.”

Mr Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday for New York to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opened on September 14.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations

