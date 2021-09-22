Father confesses to Impregnating Teenage Daughter, blames devil

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45 years old man, Olaoluwa Jimoh who impregnated his biological daughter.

According to the Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.” the unidentified victim made a bold move to report the case to the police despite threat from her father.

Oyeyemi in a statement said, ” 45 years old man, Olaoluwa Jimoh was on the 16th of September 2021 arrested by men of Ogun state police command for impregnating his own biological daughter (name withheld).

“The randy father with uncontrollable libido was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode Remo divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she has just moved in with her father two months ago but her father has been forcefully having sex with her.

She stated further that since then, she has been raped severally by her father who always threatened to kill her if she dare informed anybody.

“The 19 years old victim informed the police that her mother has separated from the father long time ago, and that she has been living with her mother until about two months ago when she traced her father’s house and started living with him.

She decided to report, not minding the threat of her father, when she discovered that she has got pregnant.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Ode Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was used by the devil.”