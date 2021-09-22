Opinion : WHO HATES DESIRE OPARANOZIE?

“France-based forward Desire Oparanozie was most awful on the evening, squandering a half-dozen opportunities, easily conceding possession and literally playing against her own team.”

The above quote is alleged to be an excerpt from the official NFF report on the game between Super Falcons and Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup tournament. The said fixture ended 2-4 in favour of South Africa….and the above statement is making the rounds in the social media.

If true then, it is most unfortunate that the NFF through it’s Media or Communications department would make such comment about it’s own player.

There’s nothing wrong in dressing down a player privately though professionally too if he or she fails to live up to expectation in a crucial game. It is often the coach that does this and it is always in the changing or dressing room…or any other private place.

And even if it would be outside the dressing room, it must be very private to avoid the kind of outrage this alleged quote is attracting presently.

On the part of the NFF, the Media or Communications department should handle such report discreetly. Like we say, you correct with love and not just to single out a player and make him or her look like a scapegoat among his or her colleagues.

Again, this writer thinks such report is confidential. So how did it leak out to the media if truly, it emanated from the NFF Media or Communications department?

If it was released by the department which I don’t want to believe is the case then, it is most unfortunate and unprofessional. And if it was leaked then, there must be an enemy within the department who must be fished out. He or she is a mischief maker.

If the NFF could make such report public then, indirectly it is asking the players to equally speak freely about the football house for good or otherwise.

Recall that Super Eagles central defender Leon Balogun recently spoke in an interview about a wide range of issues bothering on poor welfare of the national team. This did not augur well with the NFF.

However, I dare ask, Why Desire Oparanozie? This is the same girl suspended from the team for rightly demanding that the entitlements of the team be paid.

She was captain of the team then but the captain’s armband was taken away from her after her request. This caused a hullabaloo and she was later made to apologise to the authorities.

She was called back into the team after staying away for months. NOW THIS!!! If the alleged statement from the NFF is true, the question is WHY DESIRE OPARANOZIE AGAIN? Is anyone feeling uncomfortable with or by the presence of Desire Oparanozie in the Super Falcons?

Oparanozie is not a bad player. If she is then, she won’t be playing for her French team. There are days players come to the party…and there are days, they simply “switch off”. If she had a bad day, she knows and the coach should scold her privately. This is same girl scoring alongside Asisat Oshoala in previous games.

So why make her look like a scapegoat if truly that report or statement is true?

Addendum : Thats how Nigerian sprinter was exposed at the Olympics after she complained that the sports body in Nigeria was not hellping the atletics. The next thing was to hear that the female star had been banned for so-called use of banned substances. Nigeria，a country of over 200000000 people will go on to exit the games without a single gold medal. What a diabolical country.