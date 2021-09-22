Singer, Davido is bereaved the third time in a year !..Fortune dies

Once again, Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, is in mourning as he has lost his personal photographer, Fortune Ateumunname. It was gathered that the young man drowned at an undisclosed location in Lagos on Tuesday.

His death is coming shortly after the multiple award-winning singer lost his close aide, Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, who died on June 29, 2021.

The photographer is the fifth member of Davido’s crew to pass away in four years.

Another crew member, Tagbo Umeike, died in his car, which was parked in front of Lagos Island General Hospital.

Tagbo died on his birthday in 2017 after he downed shots of tequila.

The ‘Fem’ crooner also lost Olu Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu.

Late last year, Tijani, who has been the singer’s personal bodyguard for 11 years, also died of a liver problem.