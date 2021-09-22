Sudan thawrts an attempted military coup..40 suspects detained

Sudan has detained over 40 suspects who attempted to seize the general military command and public broadcaster’s studios.

Sudan has been unstable after dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military in April 2019 leading to formation of a unusual joint Civilian and Military government.

Are events in West Africa influencing uprisings throughout Africa?

Some Military men have attempted to stage a coup to take over power in Sudan, Northeast Africa.

The coup attempt by soldiers in Sudan military’s armoured corps was unsuccessful.

Reports from the capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman say there has been intense military activity, and the main bridge across the River Nile has been closed.

The plotters had tried to take over the state media building.

The location of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok remains unknown after the attempt on Monday