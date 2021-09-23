FG outlaws getting vaccination cards, without vaccination

It has come to the notice of National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) that some unscrupulous persons are attempting to procure COVID-19 vaccination cards, without vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination and vaccination cards are free at all vaccination sites across the country.

Possession of vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines is criminal and punishable by law.

NPHCDA is collaborating with the DSS, ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute such persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Report any suspected cases of buying and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to any law enforcement agency or NPHCDA through www.nphcda.gov.ng/compliants or call 07002201122.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and effective. Get vaccinated!

This message is from the NPHCDA.