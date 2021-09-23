Pregnant woman(8 mths), two others kidnapped in Ogun forest during night vigil

It was during prayer session and abductors are demanding for N30m.

The victims were abducted in the forest between Igboora and Abeokuta during a forest prayer session .

They were rounded up by gun men. .

The kidnappers reached out to the family members of the victims two days after and demanded N10m from each of them.

While narrating the incident, the source said the residents were five that embarked on the short trip, but two escaped from the kidnappers.

The two persons that escaped said the kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen, known as Bororos; the husband of the pregnant woman escaped,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, however, described the victims as worshippers who went into the forest for a special prayer before they were abducted.

He said, “Since that very day, our people have been on their trail. Our tactical team has been trying to rescue them.

“But our people should also be careful; they should stop organising ‘prayer mountain’ inside the forest.

“This is not the best time to be doing that. We also want to warn our people that if they are coming from a journey and their car breaks down in an isolated area, they should leave that place and go to the nearest police station in that area to inform them so that the police will stay with them pending the time that they would finish repairing the vehicle.

“People will not listen, they are behaving as if there is no insecurity. Stop forest and mountain prayer sessions, they will not listen.