Fani-Kayode estranged wife sues him, IGP, demands N800m

Crisis between Precious Chikwendu, estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken an interesting dimension with a fundamental rights enforcement filed by her at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The plaintiff in the suit filed against Fani-Kayode, Inspector-General of Police, his officers and men (joined as defendants), wherein she is claiming the sum of N800m as damages.

Other respondents were the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force CID, Commissioner of Police, FCT, CSP James Idachaba (OC Legal CID), FCT Command.

The plaintiff said she was demanding the said amount because of the roles of the respondents in intimidating and harassing her during the pendency of her custody suit.

Specifically, Chikwendu, in the suit filed by her lawyer, Abdul-Aziz Jimoh, asked the court to restrain the IGP, his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form, pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of her four children for Fani-Kayode.

The applicant is also asking for an order enforcing her fundamental human rights as she was apprehensive of an imminent violation of such rights in actualisation of threats to her life by Fani-Kayode and in the face of the nonchalant and refusal of the first, second and third respondents (IGP, DIG Force CID and CP FCT) to investigate her genuine petitions of threat to life against the 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode).

Chikwendu sought for a declaration that she was not bound to honor the invitation of the 1st to 4th respondents in relation to a purported conspiracy and forgery of court records during the pendency of suit no CV/372/2021 between her and the 5th respondent.

In an affidavit in support of the application deposed to by Chikwendu, she averred that “I was in a most tempestuous and violent relationship with the 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode), a qualified legal practitioner, a politician and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.