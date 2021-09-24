Tension as Okada riders kill policeman during clash, destroy patrol vehicles, in Lagos

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 24, 2021

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, has been killed during a clash between policemen and motorcyclists in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

The Policemen were said to be carrying out enforcement in the area on Thursday when they were resisted by the riders, who protested against the seizure of their means of livelihood.

The situation was said to have snowballed into a clash and resulted in the death of Abonde, who was reportedly hacked to death.

The bloodied remains of the policeman as he lay motionless by the roadside. The victim’s head appeared to have been smashed with some objects.

Another photo captured no fewer than 10 persons milling around a damaged patrol van inscribed with the Lagos State Police Command.

A source said that the policemen involved in the incident were attached to the Ajao Police Station.

“Everywhere is tense; we don’t know what exactly caused the fight, but we know that there was a confrontation between motorcyclists and the policemen attached to the Ajao Police Station,” the source added.

For now, motorcyclists in the area had stopped operation due to the clash, as residents trekked to their various destinations.

