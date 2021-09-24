UNILAG, three other varsities win £1.9m research grant

The University of Lagos alongside two other universities in Africa and one in United Kingdom, have been awarded a research grant worth 1.9 million pounds by the United Kingdom Research Institute.

The grant, which is for a three-year research project (2021-2023) and funded by the UKRI, under the UKRI-GCRF ARUA Research Excellence Programme, is also for Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia.

Others are Makerere University Uganda and University of Sheffield, UK, as collaborating institutions.

The universities are expected to support in building research capacities at some other young participating African universities such as Hawassa in Ethiopia, Gulu in Uganda, as well as the University of Jos.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this in his address at a virtual/physical National Inception Workshop of the Migration, Urbanisation and Conflict in Africa (MUCA) Research Project on Thursday in Lagos.

The workshop, with the theme: Migration, Urbanisation and Conflict in Africa; Toward Peaceful Urban Futures, was hosted by UNILAG’s Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development.

Ogundipe who was represented by the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research and Academics, Prof. Oluwole Familoni, said that the ARUA Centre of Excellence for Urbanisation and Habitable Cities had a mandate to scale up applied urban research and practice in Africa.

the research grant is one of six awarded under the UKRI-GCRF African Universities Research Alliance Research Excellence programme.

He said that it was also one of the several research projects targeted at UNILAG, in fostering stronger research and development partnerships for the actualisation of the SDGs.

The don noted that the research project would focus on unraveling the complexities surrounding migration and urbanisation in Africa, the attendant conflicts and finally chart the pathway to peaceful urban futures.

”This workshop, in kicking off the research, seeks to co-create the sustainable pathway to peace in our cities with stakeholders such as ourselves, private practitioners, policy makers, international development agencies and others.

”The future of African cities cannot be determined outside science policy engagement.

Prof. Timothy Nubi, Director, Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development in UNILAG, expressed joy over the research grant, noting that the development was a challenge to do more.

He noted that the centre would continue to engage in active collaboration, research and practice with the Federal and State Government agencies, NGOs and other critical stakeholders