Kidnappers free Ekiti lover on wedding eve after ransom payment , event shifted

They were freed on their wedding eve after being kidnapped on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The couple who scheduled Friday, September 24 for their engagement and Saturday, September 25 for their wedding, were freed in a bush around Ayedun area of Ekiti State on Thursday evening after payment of ransom.

A source revealed that the couple were devastated upon returning from the kidnappers’ den. The wedding has also been postponed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu also confirmed the release of the two lovers

The police spokesperson also revealed that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

They are being detained at the Police headquarters in Ado Ekiti and would be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The kidnap survivors were returning from Ado Ekiti, where they had gone shopping ahead of their wedding when they were abducted at a bad portion of the road along Ilasa Ekiti-Ayebode Ekiti Road in the Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State.