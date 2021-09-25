Dog bites off Ondo undergrad’s private parts, Scrotum affected

A pit-bull dog known as Charlie, two-year-three-month old, owned by one Abass Olagunju, 24, a 400-level Animal Science student at the Faculty of Agriculture, Adekunle Ajasin University, attacked and bit one Sadiq Opeyemi, 18, 100-level of the same department, at their hostel in Vanilla Villa Permanent Site, Akungba.

“Opeyemi Sadiq, who was running to meet the owner of the dog, was attacked by Charlie. The bite affected the skin of his scrotum. He was immediately rushed to Inland Specialist Hospital, Ikare.

The student had visited a friend at the Vanilla Villa, around the Permanent Site, outside the school premises when the dog attacked him.

During the attack, the dog reportedly bit the victim’s private parts but some good Samaritans came to his rescue.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmi Odulami, said the dog bit the upper thigh of the victim, adding that the impact of the attack affected the undergraduate’s scrotum