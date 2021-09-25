Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
FG Issues Security Alert Ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

Younews Ng September 25, 2021 Crime, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 48 Views

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s
61st Independence anniversary.

The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.

”Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” he said

Segun Adeyemi
Special Assistant To The President (Media)
Office of The Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
24 Sept. 2021

