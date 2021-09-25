High expectations over BBNaija S6 on Sunday, tagged ‘Most Epic Eviction Twist’

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Sunday live show to be aired on the 26th of September, has been tagged ‘Most Epic Eviction Twist’.

This was revealed in an e-flier created for the event which was released on Friday.

According to the flier, the show will air on BBNaija stations on GOtv channel 29 and DStv channel 198 by 7 pm prompt.

This may not have come as a surprise as the house also witnessed ‘the most epic nominations twist’ this week.

Epic nomination twist

During the nomination show on Sunday, Biggie introduced a new nomination twist which produced three automatic finalists for the show.

The ultimate power holder title was introduced in place of the usual Head of House games/nomination process.

As the ultimate veto power, the housemate gets immunity and automatically secures a place in the final week.