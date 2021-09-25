Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » High expectations over BBNaija S6 on Sunday, tagged ‘Most Epic Eviction Twist’

High expectations over BBNaija S6 on Sunday, tagged ‘Most Epic Eviction Twist’

Younews Ng September 25, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 48 Views

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Sunday live show to be aired on the 26th of September, has been tagged ‘Most Epic Eviction Twist’.

This was revealed in an e-flier created for the event which was released on Friday.

According to the flier, the show will air on BBNaija stations on GOtv channel 29 and DStv channel 198 by 7 pm prompt.

This may not have come as a surprise as the house also witnessed ‘the most epic nominations twist’ this week.

Epic nomination twist
During the nomination show on Sunday, Biggie introduced a new nomination twist which produced three automatic finalists for the show.

The ultimate power holder title was introduced in place of the usual Head of House games/nomination process.

As the ultimate veto power, the housemate gets immunity and automatically secures a place in the final week.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dog bites off Ondo undergrad’s private parts, Scrotum affected

A pit-bull dog known as Charlie, two-year-three-month old, owned by one Abass Olagunju, 24, a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.