Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Anthony Joshua loses his belts !!!

Anthony Joshua loses his belts !!!

Younews Ng September 26, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 24 Views

Anthony Joshua has suffered the second defeat of his career as he was outclassed by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and lost by unanimous decision.

And so, his second reign as world heavyweight champion came to an abrupt end on Saturday night after an Oleksandr Usyk masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua’s second career defeat followed his shock 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, leaving plans for a lucrative all-British unification showdown with Tyson Fury in tatters.

The unbeaten Usyk, meanwhile, becomes just the third man ever to hold world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight level.

Joshua will be eager to quickly exercise his rematch clause this year, with Fury set to face Deontay Wilder for a third time in a fortnight

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ returns after 4yrs, N20m up for grabs weekly

After a four-year break, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM)‘, the highly acclaimed TV ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.