Anthony Joshua loses his belts !!!

Anthony Joshua has suffered the second defeat of his career as he was outclassed by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and lost by unanimous decision.

And so, his second reign as world heavyweight champion came to an abrupt end on Saturday night after an Oleksandr Usyk masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua’s second career defeat followed his shock 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, leaving plans for a lucrative all-British unification showdown with Tyson Fury in tatters.

The unbeaten Usyk, meanwhile, becomes just the third man ever to hold world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight level.

Joshua will be eager to quickly exercise his rematch clause this year, with Fury set to face Deontay Wilder for a third time in a fortnight