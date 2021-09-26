Task force men chase okada rider to death on Lagos highway

An unidentified commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider has been reportedly crushed to death by a vehicle at Ikeja Along on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

A member of the task force team had chased after the victim, caught up with him and pushed him off the motorcycle..

He fell on the road and was crushed by a speeding vehicle, adding that the team fled the scene afterwards.

He landed on the path of a speeding bus which hit him. He bled from the head and died on the spot. The officials left the spot immediately when they realised he was lifeless.”

The ride was allegedly running away from officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (task force), who raided the spot on Saturday morning when he met his death.

The men stormed the area around 11am to enforce the ban of okada on the highway and other restricted routes in the state.

The deceased’s co-riders were said to have gone on the rampage and made a bonfire on the road, creating gridlock on the busy expressway.

It was gathered that it took a reinforcement of policemen from different formations to disperse the angry protesters.