Anger in UK over massive fuel queues

Motorists are increasingly angry and frustrated as unprecedented fuel queues, some stretching up to two miles, persisted for another day across the United Kingdom – as panic buyers descend on petrol stations.

A video filmed by a pedestrian in Bounds Green, north London, showed fed up motorists beeping their horns in frustration as they waited to fill up.

It comes as road users were branded selfish for filling up jerry cans of fuel loaded into their car boots while almost 400 petrol stations have introduced a £30 limit to cope with ‘unprecedented’ demand.

The crisis has prompted ministers to consider drafting in 5,000 drivers from outside Britain to help despite the government previously insisting it would rely on training domestic drivers.

Temporary visas could be offered to European drivers allowing them to work in the UK, in a desperate attempt to plug the estimated 100,000 shortfall of HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) drivers.

The footage in Bounds Green was filmed by Carla Francome who described the beeping by motorists as ‘insane’.

In another post, she added: ‘One o’clock and the whole of Bounds Green Road is still at a complete standstill because cars are queuing for hundreds of yards in both directions for the petrol garage.

‘Anyone NOT queuing simply can’t get past, and are stuck in the jam.