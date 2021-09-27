Anthony Joshua in Hospital for Damaged Eye socket, vows to bounce back

Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital for treatment on an eye injury suffered in his title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, September 25 in London.

Joshua lost to the undefeated Ukrainian Usyk after a scintillating display.

Usyk who is a southpaw fighter, landed headshots throughout the contest with his shots causing Joshua’s right eye to swell after the 10th round.

By the end of the 12th round, Joshua was barely standing and had to be saved by the time bell.

But Anthony Joshua says he is “a different animal, not a sulker” and “will bounce back” from losing his world heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

“I can’t go back and sulk – that’s wasting time,” Joshua, 31, said.

“It was a good experience because in adversity you’ve just got to learn to control yourself, stay on top of things, so when I couldn’t see anything – it’s the first time that it’s happened in a fight.”

Hearn had said Joshua had given Usyk, 34, too much respect and would have to make “fundamental changes” to regain the WBA, WBO and IBF titles he lost in the fight.