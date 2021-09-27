Banks shut branches as robbers send ‘notice of attack

Fear has gripped the ancient town of Ijebu-ode and its environs, as commercial activities in the town have been grounded, due to a letter purportedly written by armed robbers, which has also forced commercial banks in the city to down tools.

You News learnt that the banks closes office, as it is believed that government could not guarantee security of lives and property, especially since incessant bank robbery has become the norm in Ijebu-ode and its environs.

Sources said the banks had closed shop since Monday, following letters allegedly sent to some of them by suspected robbers