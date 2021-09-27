Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Banks shut branches as robbers send ‘notice of attack

Banks shut branches as robbers send ‘notice of attack

Younews Ng September 27, 2021 Business, Crime, News Leave a comment 48 Views

Fear has gripped the ancient town of Ijebu-ode and its environs, as commercial activities in the town have been grounded, due to a letter purportedly written by armed robbers, which has also forced commercial banks in the city to down tools.

You News learnt that the banks closes office, as it is believed that government could not guarantee security of lives and property, especially since incessant bank robbery has become the norm in Ijebu-ode and its environs.

Sources said the banks had closed shop since Monday, following letters allegedly sent to some of them by suspected robbers

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dilapidated classroom collapses one pulpil dies, 2 in hospital, govt orders total demolition

One female student, identified as Muinat Ilebiyi, has been reported dead while two other female ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.