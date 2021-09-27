Buhari returns with “special assignment” from UN Sec Gen

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a loaded weeklong engagements at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America.

He came back with a special request from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to help in restoring socio-political order in troubled West African countries.

Guterres, who commended Buhari for his leadership roles in Africa as well as stabilisation of the West African sub-region, was speaking during an audience with the Nigerian leader at the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UNGA.

The UN scribe observed that Africa, especially West Africa, was generally seen as an ocean of stability and good governance, but was deeply concerned at recent reversal of fortunes in democratic rule in some parts of the West African sub-region with coups overturning elected institutions.

The presidential aircraft which departed JFK International Airport in New York on Saturday at about 11.40 a.m local time, landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday at 5.20 a.m.