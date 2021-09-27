Dilapidated classroom collapses one pulpil dies, 2 in hospital, govt orders total demolition

One female student, identified as Muinat Ilebiyi, has been reported dead while two other female students sustained varying degrees of injury as a classroom collapsed on them during school hour.

It was learnt that the building suddenly fell on the three students, killing Ilebiyi on the spot, as the two others sustained injuries.

While the injured students were taken to the hospital for treatment, the deceased was said to have been buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday.

The new administration in Imeko-Afon Local Government is trying to take necessary actions. My Executive Chairman has ordered that they should demolish the building. Necessary action has been taken by the new administration of our local government,”

Councillor explained that the current administration in Imeko-Afon Local Government had ordered the demolition of the total demolition of the building involved.