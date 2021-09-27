Queen, Nini, Saga evicted as Emma, Whitemoney, Cross, Liquorose set for BBNaija finals

Queen, Nini and Saga wee this Sunday night, September 26, 2021, evicted from the ongoing sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye reality TV show.

On the other hand, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Cross and Liquorose were confirmed for next Sunday’s final showdown.

Tis is even as Pere and Angel were subjected to fake eviction.

First to be evicted was Queen (real name Mercy Atang), quickly followed by Nini, whose real name is Anita Singh, and then Saga, real name Adeoluwa Okusaga Oluwapelumi.

Pere Egbi, popularly called Pere, and Angel Agnes Smith, popularly called Angel, were subjected to fake eviction. After announcing their eviction, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu clarified to viewers that they were evicted from the House and not the show. Both were later

Given a task which will see the winner into the final and the loser out of the show.

On the positive side, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Liquorose and Cross were confirmed for the final.

The Big Brother reality TV show, which ends on October 10, 2021, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria announced a grand prize of N90million – the highest in the show’s history.