Weather forecast : expect 3-day rain in Lagos & 13 other states from Monday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted three days sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Monday with patches of clouds over the Northern region throughout the day.

Rains are expected over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Ekiti, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River states in the afternoon to evening hours.

It further predicted strong prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna and Taraba.

The agency forecast thundery activities over southern parts of Borno State during the afternoon to evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the North central states with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kwara State during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue states.

“Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coastal region with chances of rains over parts of Oyo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Delta State in the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies to prevail over the northern region on Tuesday with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe and Kaduna states later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central with isolated thunderstorms anticipated over parts of Benue State in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland and the coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with chances of rains over Imo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers,” it said.

It envisaged rains over Anambra, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa as the day progresses.

According to NiMet, the thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Adamawa, Kebbi, Taraba, Bauchi, Kaduna, Borno and Gombe State on Wednesday.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies with thunderstorms over the North later in the day.

It predicted the North central region to be predominantly cloudy with thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with rains over parts of Oyo, Imo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there is prospects of rains over most parts the region,” it predicted