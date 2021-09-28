13 Wedding Guests perish In Fatal Accident

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng September 28, 2021

13 wedding guests were involved in a fatal accident in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The crash involving a Coaster bus filled with passengers and a truck occurred close to Akpoku- Udufor community on Sunday, September 26.

The bus was conveying passengers from the Afara community in Etche to a community in the neighbouring Imo State for the traditional marriage between one Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi and his third wife.

Less than 30 minutes after the bus took off, it collided with a truck killing over 13 of its passengers.

It was gathered that the community was still in shock as deceased persons were said to be mostly parents.

A source said the two vehicles had a head-on collision.

Due to overspeeding, after the collision, the bus somersaulted many times.

The younger brother to the groom and his wife were among the dead casualties.

11 persons died on the spot while two others died on their way to the hospital.

