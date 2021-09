If I Open Up On What I Know About Banditry, Heads Will Roll – Sen Danjuma

Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial district, Danjuma La’ah has disclosed reasons he wept on different occasions on the floor of red chambers while presenting motions on banditry attacks in his constituency.

The lawmaker said, banditry activities in Southern Kaduna in the thinking of some Senators looked like a Southern Kaduna issue alone, saying at that point, if he opens up on what he knows about banditry, heads will roll.

Speaking on the development in his senatorial district.

The lawmaker recalled how he told senators that one day, all the 109 Senators will encounter insecurity, in form of bandits, kidnapping insurgency and other forms of criminality, stressing that his words have come to pass.

He said: “I have wept times without number, but I knew time shall come and time has come because while I was weeping in the chamber when presenting motions on banditry in Southern Kaduna.

I said that one day somehow, that these things will affect everyone of us.

“Because we were thinking that it was just meant for Southern Kaduna, but tell me which state in this country has not been affected by bandits?

“Bandits don’t have friends, they don’t know tribes; they don’t know religion. Whoever, you are and they found you, it’s about money.”

The lawmaker said after he presented a motion on insecurity in Southern Kaduna severally, he stopped talking, stating that if he continued based on what he knows, “heads would roll and the world will turn upside down, so it better I allow the sleeping dog lies.”

He said banditry activities in Southern Kaduna were not new, while he hoped that in the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements in the north, those who raise and trained bandits should drive them away

He added: “All these things are not new. Bandits, Boko Haram and insurgents and my motion has all along not been changed from what it is. We can only pray.

“Those that raised them over there should be the same people that will come and drive them out of this place.”