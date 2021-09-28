Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others — Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Saturday said that vaccinated individuals in the country could also get infected with COVID-19 and infect other people.

Giving this charge at the South-South zonal town hall meeting on COVID-19 in Edo state, Dr. Ehanire told elders across the country to endorse COVID-19 vaccination and encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

In a statement released and signed by the ministry of Health’s spokesperson, Segun Adetola, on Saturday in Abuja, Ehanire said “The most reliable tool to protect ourselves and our families, remains first, compliance with the now established public health measures, and secondly, the delivery of vaccines to citizens.

“It pleased the Almighty to reveal the secret to scientists to develop a solution to the disease.

“We know now that high national COVID-19 vaccination coverage is urgent, to prevent the asymptomatic, infected persons from infecting others unknowingly, who are vulnerable or not yet vaccinated.

