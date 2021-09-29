Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 210-yr-old Woman discovered as word oldest

210-yr-old Woman discovered as word oldest

Younews Ng September 29, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

In Pakistan according to local media, she is said to be older that what you have in Guinness book of record.

The official oldest living person in the world is 118 years old according to Guinness World Records.

This means she was born 1798

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FG bans 2,000 from travelling for evading COVID-19 test

The Federal Government has imposed a travel ban on no fewer than 2,000 Nigerians and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.