Army Put on Standby to Ease UK Fuel Crisis

The British Army is ready to help ease fuel supply problems after a fourth day of long queues and pump closures.

Up to 150 military tanker drivers will prepare to deliver to forecourts which have run dry because of panic buying.

The government has blamed people needlessly buying fuel for causing queues at many petrol stations with fuel running out in some places.

Motoring group the RAC said the price of a litre of unleaded petrol had risen by a penny since Friday to an eight-year high. It added it was aware a small number of retailers were hiking prices amid the soaring demand.