FG bans 2,000 from travelling for evading COVID-19 test

The Federal Government has imposed a travel ban on no fewer than 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners, restricting their movement in and out of the country.

This was disclosed the National Incident Manager of the Presidential Steering Committee, Mukhtar Muhammad, at a briefing in Abuja.

A statement from the PSC on COVID-19 said it had banned more than 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from travelling out and into the country for one year for evading the coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction test at the country’s international airports.

Muhammad revealed that the names of over 2,000 citizens and foreigners had been shared across major federal medical facilities in the country where medical experts were assigned to give care to Nigerians and foreigners that had travelled into the country during the COVID-19 third wave.

He said the government had warned passengers arriving into the country from high-risk countries to quarantine in a government-provided facility, adding that the passports of those who failed to comply with the protocol had been suspended for one year.