Finally, Messi scores for PSG to make it 2-0 vs Man City

Messi has sprung to life vs Manchester City, netting a sumptuous ball from the edge of the ball to make it a 2-0 lead for PSG in Tuesday night’s encounter.

The two Group A teams were having a cagey second half despite PSG’s early lead through a Gueye goal.

However, a counter-attack led by Mbappe and co saw PSG score against the run of play again, giving Messi his first goal in PSG colours since his blockbuster move in the summer.

The Argentine forward played a brilliant one-two with Mbappe, netting a slightly off return pass in excellent fashion.

PSG now leads 2-0