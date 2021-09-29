Fsshola reveals his interest in respect of 2023 Presidency

Q ;You are popular amongst a lot of people, and your name amongst others is being bandied about, do you have an interest in 2023?

A : You know what? I think Nigeria’s problems will be better dealt with if we all focus our attention on the right places and not the presidency. What is the appeal of the presidency? So, for me, given what I know and given what Nigerians seem to want and I addressed this in another forum; we are looking in the wrong place for the wrong thing. We were talking about the Jakande Housing Programme, it wasn’t the president who did it. A president can’t give you water, pack your refuse, give you foundational education, primary school, where you learn ‘A’ for apple. Federal government does not own one primary school, federal government does not own one primary healthcare centre.

Those of you who manage public communication must begin to bring us back home to where the real issues are. We have the impression that our president is all-powerful, go and read the constitution. We are conflicting his duties with his powers, and his responsibilities. He has powers to confirm, to appoint and all that, but he’s not all that powerful. He can’t pass his own budget on his own. So how much of his agenda can he achieve if he can’t guarantee what his budget will look like? Is it not the budget that defines the outcome?

So the presidency is overrated. There has been this single one-sided story, and this is one of the things I want to be addressing, as we go forward just to help Nigerians understand that the real deal is at the sub-national level. Be interested in who your governor is, be interested in who your local government chairman is, etc. When they come and tell you, we will do this, ask them how and who will pay.

But again, I tell you, we should focus more on the sub-national level, that’s where the game is. People don’t seem to understand that it is the states that run the federal government. It is only our constitution that insists that every state must have a minister. You’re not representing the federal government, you are representing your state in that government. The people who make all the laws vested in the federal government, the exclusive list, are they from Abuja?

But we seem to have forgotten that it is the states that are running the federal government. And there needs to be a real handshake between the governors of those states, and the representatives of those states.