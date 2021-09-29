Grandma arrested for collecting N50,000 compensation from man who raped 3-yr-old

Police in Ekiti State have arrested a teenager, Olanrewaju Seun, for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl in the Iyana Emirin area, Poly Road, Ado Ekiti.

The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said the 18-year-old was arrested on September 21.

He said, “Investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“Further investigation revealed that when the grandmother of the victim heard about the incident, she demanded the sum of N50,000 from the parents of the suspect for an amicable settlement of the case.

“The money was paid to her and she converted it to her personal use. She was also arrested and will be charged to court alongside the suspect for compounding felony and defilement, respectively.”