Murtala Mohammed Way, Yaba to be closed from 1st October 2021 until 1st January 2022

Commuters to and from Yaba are in for a traffic logjam from October right until after Christmas.

The Lagos State Government has announced a three-month diversion of traffic from Yaba for the first phase of the construction of the Red Line railway project.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that the diversion would last for three months from midnight of Friday, 1st October 2021 to 1st January 2022.

“Motorists heading to Murtala Mohammed Way from Western Avenue are advised to use Empire Road at Jibowu, while Traffic circulating Murtala Mohammed Way and Yaba Bound will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

“In the same vein, motorists on Herbert Macaulay can also use Empire Road to connect Western Avenue to reach their desired destinations.

“We assure that the site will be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry, while emergency vehicles will be on the ground to tow broken down vehicles along the axis,” Oladeinde said.

According to the commissioner, the three months-long project was to ensure that the project was completed in record time.

He stated that signages would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

In anticipation of the closure, we encourage commuters to plan their journey ahead especially for those looking to board the train from the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station at Ebute Meta so as not to miss their scheduled trips by using alternative routes or boarding the train from Babatunde Raji Fashola Train Station, Agege.