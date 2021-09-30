Buhari assures Akunyili’s killers shall be arrested

President Buhari has assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man and that of God, the statement added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is deeply saddened by the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday said the president shared the pain of the offspring of Prof and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The statement said Buhari has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable, and patriotic citizen.

Enjoining security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians, the President assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man and that of God, the statement added.