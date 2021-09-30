Citizens predict Unfolding drama by Police in search of Akunyili’s killer

Doubt. Disbelieve are the words to described the feelings even as Tony Olofu, the commissioner of police in Anambra, said “we are set to decisively deal with the perpetrators”

He said he has deployed tactical commanders to “troubled zones” in the state.

The development follows the attack on Chike Akunyili, husband to the late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of information and communication, who was shot dead by gunmen at Umuoji, Idemili North LGA on Tuesday.

He was killed in Anambra, alongside his police escort and one Aloysius, identified as his driver.

Ikenga Tochukwu, Anambra police command’s spokesperson, in a statement, said “at about 5pm, along Nkpor roundabout, without any provocation, miscreants attacked and shot a police inspector attached to a VIP”.

He said the policeman was quickly rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

According to him, the assailants also beheaded a yet-to-be-identified man and fled the scene.

“At Afor Nkpor junction, three yet unidentified lifeless bodies were recovered; a burnt Toyota Hilux and a vandalised Toyota hummer bus was also seen at the scene. The bodies were taken to the hospital and regrettably, one of the bodies was identified as one Mr Chike Akunyili,” he said

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Tony Olofu, has today, 29th September, 2021, observed with grave concern, the series of security breaches that have taken place within the state, and has therefore ordered tactical commanders of the command to immediately put an end to the madness.

“He gave this order when he led senior police officers from the command on an on-the-spot assessment to the crime scenes.

“The CP, while regretting the unfortunate loss of lives and valuables due to those senseless acts, has sued for calm, as the command collaborates with other security agencies in the state to decisively deal with the perpetrators, who seem to have lost every iota of human conscience and sensibility in them.

“He implores members of the public, particularly residents of the state, to continue to partner with the police with a view to containing these atrocious acts, stressing that the command is more than ever determined to flush out these undesirable elements and make the entire state safer for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.”

Though some said IPOB may have been responsible.

It’s getting increasingly apparent that the killings attributed to IPOB/ESN may as well be plot being orchestrated by fifth columnists with separate agenda

He was killed by the usual suspects, the unknown gunmen. Who are these unknown gunmen?

Scene 2, Act 1: In a couple of days or weeks time some igbo men would be paraded, they could add a lady for more effect.

These people would confess that they were responsible and that they are members of ESN/IPOB. CaseClosed

There are so many prominent igbo Politicians who are “contravening” the so-called Kanu/IPOB policy especially on non-participation in INEC Elections.

They are all actively preparing for Elections.

So, of what significant threat or irritation can he be to IPOB?