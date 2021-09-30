Olunloyo loses 51 yr old physically challenged son..how it happened

Former Oyo State governor, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo aged 86 Tuesday evening (28th September) lost his 51 year old son, Akintayo Olumide. Dr. Olunloyo is an Ibadan man.

Although details of his death were still sketchy as at the time of publication, Akintayo until his death was the only son of the former governor, a quadriplegic, paralyzed waist down since 1978. He also lost the use of his left hand.

According to his controversial sister, Kemi Olunloyo who is a famous Blogger, Akintayo suffered severe brain injury during the #AliMustGo riots of 1978 where Nigerian University students protesting increased tuition attacked government vehicles as Akintayo and his family in a government vehicle drove straight into the riot with no prior warning.

Rioters pelted their car with rocks and set the car’s petrol tank on fire.

Akintayo was badly injured. His life was however saved by a team of brain surgeon made up of the late Dr. Kwaku Adadevoh and late Dr. Ojikutu. But he remained confined to a wheel chair