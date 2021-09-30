Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
UK Police Arrests 6 Nigerians For Hoarding, Selling Fuel in Black Market

Six Nigerians have reportedly been arrested for hoarding premium motor spirit, otherwise known as fuel in Jerry cans and selling at an outrageous prices in the United Kingdom.

Their arrests follows the scarcity of petroleum products across the United Kingdom about

UK police spokesman, Greg Smith gave names of the arrested Nigerians to include Kenneth Obiora (M), chukwuma Ahamba (M), Gift Nwankwo (F), Kelechi Amadi (M), Afamefula Nkemdiri (M), and Ernest Okoye (M).

Greg Smith further stated that they will be charged to court on offence bothering on conspiracy to cause scarcity of petroleum products in the United Kingdom.

