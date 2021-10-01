Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Akunyili’s son, Obumneme narrates how his father was shot dead

October 1, 2021

A son of Dr Chike Akunyili, Obumneme who was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Anambra State, has described how his father was killed by the yet-to-be-identified persons

Chike, a Medical Doctor and widower of a late Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili was killed on Monday evening when he was returning from a commemorative lecture in honour of his late wife.

Obumneme said his dad was shot in the face by gunmen who opened fire on his vehicle at Nkpor, Anambra State.

“His driver and a Police Officer assigned to him also died in the shooting.

A cousin survived and is being treated in an hospital,” Obumneme added.

The police in Anambra State have vowed to go after the killers and bring them to book.

