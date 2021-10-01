Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Another Top Nigerian Politician Escape Assassination in Anambra, driver dies

Another Top Nigerian Politician Escape Assassination in Anambra, driver dies

Unknown gunmen have attacked a convoy belonging to a House of Representatives member, Chris Emeka Azubogu.

Gunmen attacked the convoy in Nnobi area of Anambra state on Thursday evening.

The driver was shot by the assailants and he died immediately.

Fortunately, Azubogu was not in the convoy during the attack.

