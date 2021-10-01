Buhari in broadcast says, National Assembly members, financing Kanu, Igboho

High-profile sponsors are behind the secessionist activities of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, President Muhammadu Buhari said this morning.

According to him, one of those found to be financing the agitators is a federal lawmaker.

The President added that a second modular refinery will come on board in December in Edo State and a third in Bayelsa State in 2022.

He said further that the revelations were made possible by the arrest of two separatist figures; leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Kanu, and the arrowhead of the Yoruba Nation Agitation Movement, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The President, who said the federal government believes that every grievance by any section of the country could be resolved through dialogue, however warned that any person or group found in the act of inciting violence would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, those who had caused serious chaos and violence did so through words, using lies, targeted hate speeches to propel violence, which had led to the death of many citizens and destruction of property. He called on all Nigerians to reject the lure by those he described as ‘evil people’ from plunging the country into further crisis.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals. We are vigorously pursuing these financiers, including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly.

“Fellow Nigerians, this is a clear example of how people abandon their national leadership positions for their selfish gains. Instead of preaching unity, they are funding and misleading our youth to conduct criminal acts that sometimes lead to unfortunate and unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“As the so-called leaders run abroad to hide, our innocent youths are misled and left in the streets to fight for their senseless and destructive causes.