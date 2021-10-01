CBN suspends e-Naira roll out..see reason

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng October 1, 2021 Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 49 Views

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended the launch of its digital currency, called e-Naira, hours before its earlier scheduled Independence Day rollout.

The shift in events is to allow other events slated for the country’s 61st independence anniversary to take place.

No new date has been announced for the launch yet.

The CBN had earlier announced the launch of its digital currency (e-Naira) pilot program in October, citing cross-border trade facilitation, financial inclusion, monetary policy effectiveness, improved payment efficiency, revenue tax collection, remittance improvement, and targeted social interventions as benefits of the digital currency.

Barbados-based financial tech company Bitt Inc. is the technical partner for the e-Naira project.

