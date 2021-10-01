Clement Chiwaya, Malawi ex- dep speaker shot himself dead ..his suicide Note

A high-ranking former Malawian MP, Clement Chiwaya, has shot himself dead in an office in parliament.

Mr Chiwaya, who was a wheelchair user after he contracted polio at the age of two, served as deputy speaker between 2014 and 2019.

In a note he left shortly before the shooting, he wrote about the dispute he had with parliamentary officials over the ownership of a specially adapted vehicle.

After stepping down as deputy speaker he began a process to allow him to buy the car provided by parliament that enabled him to drive despite his disability.

He paid for the vehicle but he accused parliament of failing to transfer ownership. In a statement released after the ex-MP’s death, the speaker’s office said that the matter was still in court.

Local media are reporting that Mr Chiwaya entered the office of the clerk of parliament on Thursday and shot himself with the clerk watching.

In his note, he said he was tired of begging for what belonged to him and said he took his own life for fear of “hurting others”.

Mr Chiwaya, born in 1971, became a disability rights activist and successfully ran as an MP three times.

Police are now investigating how he was able to enter parliament, which is usually under heavy security, with a loaded pistol. The speaker’s office said that security officials thought that it was his wheelchair that triggered the metal detectors

SUICIDE NOTE :

To all those of you that would question why? Don’t. Here is my explanation:

In my whole life I have worked very hard to ensure that I am self sufficient and I don’t rely on others for anything. My experience with parliament has been very bad. I am not a violent person. While it would have been easier to hurt others with the means I have, I don’t want that to be my legacy.

My heart and spirit has been brought down not because of the possession such as a vehicle but the persistent begging that I am doing to get what belongs to me. Is this life worth living. Probably yes to others. For me the fact that I have taken the issue to various people and I am forced to be begging them to do something is really depressing. I don’t have any more energy to carry on. Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether.

If I continue living I will hurt others and I don’t want that to happen I am already suffering from my post polio syndrome which is getting worse everyday. Compounded by this these people think I am asking for charity and yet this is a vehicle I bought with my own money.

I love my wife Sullea she has given me the best 11 years or so since I made a choice to live with her. We have seen ups and downs and she is my pillar in times of hurt like this. Yes we had plans to wed in December. Ring or no ring you gave me the best days. I love my children Bhubhile Sandra Crecencia Caleb and Clement Jr.

I really want to apologize to them for the pain I will bring to them. My fear is if I continue living I will hurt others especially the people that have decided to make my life miserable that way my family will be ostracized. I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled and they don’t value me.

I would like to thank Martha Chizuma as Oumbsdsman because she saw the injustice and also judges at the Commercial court for their part in trying to see this come to an end. Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that.

With a fully loaded gun I could have killed these people but I will go alone. Let them prevail. I want everything that I have to be enjoyed by my mum my wife and my kids mentioned above. I am going with a free mind. Sullea I will always love you even in my death. Apiti Jana tuchisimana. I love you mum

To my mum and dad in US and to all my friends I will always value the support you gave me through and through. We will meet on the other side.