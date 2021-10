Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has placed a N20 million bounty on the killers of Dr Chike Akunyili and nine others.

Governor Obiano said security operatives should step up their security network, adding that his administration would no longer tolerate further killings. He said no fewer than 10 persons were killed by gunmen, including one of the influential sons of the State, Dr. Chike Akunyili.