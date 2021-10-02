70 Afrobeat Fans Set To Win Dream Trip To Dubai For Dubai Expo 2020

The annual Dubai Tourism fair, Expo 2020 is underway in the United Arab Emirates.

The event which kicked off on the 1st of October and for the next six months is to increase awareness about

Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and investments into the Emirate.

This year’s Expo 2020 is in partnership with the maiden edition of the Afrozons Dubai Sound Off offering an exceptional travel experience. The Sound Off promotion will culminate with the selection of 70 Afrobeat lovers for a trip to Dubai giving them an opportunity to experience Dubai like never before.

The winners will be joined by their favorite celebrity radio anchors from the U.S , Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Angola to see the beauty of Dubai and experience the grandeur of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Speaking on the maiden edition of the Afrozons Dubai Sound Off, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Issam Kazim noted that it will offer them the opportunity to host 70 lucky winners in Dubai where they will get to experience world class destinations and tourist attractions including the Expo.

The Celebrities will be sharing the Dubai treat with their fans include, the host of the lead sponsor, Sheila O from Chicago, USA, leading other US Radio show hosts; Toolz of Beat Fm Lagos- Nigeria; Michie Sweetheart of Phoenix Fm, Zambia; Mwalimu Rachel of NGR Radio, Kenya; Bola Ray of EIB Network, Ghana; Meena Ally of Cloud Fm/TV, Tanzania and Eva Cruzeiro of MFM Radio, Angola.

The winners of the giveaways will receive flight tickets, hotel accommodation, tours, airport transfers, and visas where necessary.

Sheila O of Afrozons Radio in the USA noted that they were trying to give back in the spirit of the power of the people and in celebration of the culturally rich and diverse global experience in Dubai.

The official website to win a giveaway is; www.afrozonsdxb.com.

